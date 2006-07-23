Iran and Turkmenistan presidents inaugurate Bajgiran border terminal
TEHRAN, July 23 (ISNA)-The "Bajgiran" border terminal will be inaugurated through the presence of Iran and Turkmenistan's Presidents on the 25th of July. This terminal which is considered as the most important border terminal between Iran and Turkmenistan was constructed with a capital investment of approximately 47 million dollars. Bajgiran due to its closeness to Ashgabat and the existent suitable roads plays an important role in strengthening bilateral commercial ties. End Item
